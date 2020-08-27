The Oregon Legislature’s scheme last week to distribute $35 million in coronavirus relief through banks and credit unions is deserving of a sarcastic response, but the situation wasn’t amusing.
Hundreds of locals lined up Thursday, Aug. 20, outside Old West Federal Credit Union in La Grande for hours — a scene replicated in communities across Oregon — until the money ran out Friday. It’s hard to imagine a worse way to encourage people to stay 6 feet apart than to offer them $500 checks on a first-come, first-served basis. That’s just the sort of thing state officials have been telling us not to do.
The Oregon Legislature in July allocated the funds from the state’s federal COVID-19 aid to distribute to residents who have suffered financial hardships due to the state’s restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus. To be eligible for a one-time $500 payment, among other criteria, people must have earned less than $4,000 per month before the pandemic started, be 18 or older and able to prove their identity, and have unemployment benefits still pending. Some people who haven’t applied for unemployment, or who were denied, also might qualify.
The state’s decision to disburse the $35 million in a fashion reminiscent of a promotion of a minor league baseball team stems from its own failures to process unemployment claims during the pandemic. The federal government gave Oregon $85 million to modernize its computers. That was in 2009. Yet the state has spent almost none of the money. And the Employment Department’s computers have performed like computers that have to rely on dialup access to the internet.
The people who received a $500 check needed the money, to be sure. And those who still are waiting for unemployment checks definitely deserve it. But the Legislature’s plan to hand out checks in a hurry pushed the state’s responsibility to care for its residents onto the private sector with no indication of a thought about what could go wrong.
Those bank and credit union employees were at risk of contracting COVID-19, just like the masses in line. They also were at risk of anyone who might express ire when the money ran out. We’re fortunate that did not happen in these tense times.
Providing the money to those who were in line first was a serious blunder. The focus should have been on need, not who was lucky enough to find out about the giveaway and also get a good place in line. There likely are people who need the money but refused to subject themselves to such a public display of reliance on the government. Really, this could have been right out of a dystopian movie scene, where the powers-that-be find ways to publicly embarrass and demoralize the people.
Oregonians deserve better from the people we elect to represent us in state government. If somehow there is yet another special session and a plan to distribute funds like this, every representative and senator who backs it should have to be there to hand out the cash.
