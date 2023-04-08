The community can’t let the iconic Ag-Timber Parade fade into the dusty bin of history.
Organizers of the well-known local happening said recently the event set for Friday, May 19, will be the last.
That’s because the Oregon Women in Timber, the group behind the parade for more than 25 years, faces declining membership.
Oregon Women in Timber has organized the parade that began in the 1970s for at least 20 years. The event began in La Grande before it was moved to Island City in 2013.
The parade usually features between 75 and 100 pieces of equipment that pay tribute to the region’s deep agriculture and timber roots.
The parade offers people in the community the opportunity to convene and take a look at our shared history.
The event is also a popular one that draws good-sized crowds each year.
To see it disappear would be disappointing.
While there may be ample confidence some organization will step up and take over the parade, it is never a sure thing.
That is why we urge community organizations and residents to band together to find a way to keep this great tradition alive and well.
A community meeting should be held in either Island City or La Grande where representatives from the Oregon Women in Timber appear and explain the benefits of the parade. Then those organizations that are interested unite to find a way to save the parade.
Organizing a community meeting is never an easy task. Let’s face it, we are all busy. However, this is an important issue in terms of livability in the valley. Community events — such as parades — enhance the community and make our area a great place to live, work and play.
No one organization needs to take on the whole load of saving the parade. A collective effort could easily solve this challenge.
As a community we must always search for ways to keep our focus on what enhances our towns. The parade is a good example of an event that pays dividends in terms of goodwill and fun.
Let’s come together and save the Ag-Timber Parade.
