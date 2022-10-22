Union County commissioners now have an extraordinary opportunity to put to good use a sudden windfall from the federal government.
Readers are probably already aware the county will get $2.994 million over the next two years as part of federal COVID-19 relief act funding.
Recently in a news story in this newspaper Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes said elected leaders will have to be “very thoughtful about how we spend this funding.”
We couldn’t agree more and suggest the commissioners reach out to the public to seek input on what to do with the extra cash.
If they need a prototype they don’t have to look any further than the plan the La Grande City Council put into action recently regarding extra funding the city was in line to receive. The city sought input from its department heads but also reached out to the public to solicit suggestions about where it should spend the money.
That plan is a good one for a number of reasons. For one, it immediately sets a standard of transparency with voters. That’s never a bad thing. Second, it opens up the window for plenty of suggestions from voters. The more people who can deliver ideas on where to spend the money the better. More ideas mean more alternatives.
The money, as Anderes pointed out, is one-time money. That means it isn’t realistic to tie employee slots to it. Yet there are surely any number of modest projects that deserve to be supported but, because of budget restraints, remain unfunded.
The hard part isn’t receiving the money. The difficult task is finding the right place to spend it.
County leaders are expected to begin discussion about how and where to use the money later this year. When that times comes, the commissioners should be as transparent as possible and ensure the public knows it is invited to give input on the unforeseen endowment.
The money is a one-time opportunity and elected leaders and voters must be prudent and thoughtful regarding where they believe the money should go.
This money could be a big boost for any number of local ventures. Let’s make sure it goes where it is needed the most.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.