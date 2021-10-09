Elected lawmakers Thursday, Oct. 7, managed to come to an agreement on a preliminary, short-term deal to increase the nation’s debt ceiling, and while that is good news, the fact we are in such a situation should give all voters pause.
That’s because this particular legislative battle in Washington, D.C., was not just another fight between different parties with different goals and ideals.
At stake was the real threat of a first-ever default on the national debt. That is the type of action — or situation — that is usually observed in third-world nations that already are struggling to find stability, not the world’s greatest superpower.
The bad news on the new agreement is it will be short-term. Republican lawmakers in the Senate agreed to drop their opposition and the new pact will lift the debt cap by $480 billion. That will be enough to allow the government to continue to borrow up to Dec. 3. The current debt limit cap is $28.4 trillion.
Those numbers can be hard for the average voter to wrap their head around. Yet it is the actions of lawmakers — not so much the numbers — that voters should follow closely.
The latest crisis can trace its roots — essentially — to political dogma.
The stalemate revolves around the Republican notion that Democrats should use an obscure — and some assert inefficient — budget procedure called reconciliation to lift the roof off the debt. Democrats have refused to do so.
Yes, that is the crux of the problem. Majorities in both parties fighting over an issue most voters don’t know or care about but puts the nation’s financial solvency on the chopping block.
This latest federal legislative fiasco isn’t quite a debacle but it is working its way down that road. While voters can understand conflict over issues of national security or other important national special interests, to create a mountain out of a molehill — as is the case here — makes all of our elected leaders look bad.
We need our elected leaders to focus on issues that matter, to work together and get things done. Not bicker like youth.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.