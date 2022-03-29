The first-glance headlines will notify the public that the Oregon Legislature funneled $4 million to spearhead an effort to restore Eastern Oregon University’s Grand Staircase, and while the action by lawmakers was essential, there is a bigger story behind the 20-year-long plan to upgrade what is an architecture masterpiece.
The staircase was just one of a number of projects created from the imagination of architect John V. Bennes, who decided to design the staircase in an Italian Renaissance Revival style. The structure contains 178 steps, 418 stone balusters and 17,470 square feet of concrete. Just its construction was a big story.
The bigger story, though, centers on all the people and organizations that began the effort to restore the staircase years ago when such a venture may have seemed hopelessly optimistic. A host of people and organizations — including but not limited to the Union County Chamber of Commerce, the city, Main Street Downtown, the Oregon Historic Preservation Office, the college and the La Grande Landmarks Commission — worked, at one point or another, to make the restoration a reality.
The staircase was and is more than just a unique architecture structure. The staircase represents a link between the past and the future of the town and the college. For many, the staircase symbolizes a memory from childhood or a cherished attribute to time spent studying at the college.
That’s why allowing it to crumble was never really an option and that is again why the work of so many for so long should be lauded. Now, in a nation divided by sectional strife, the cooperation between different people and organizations is a shining example showing that we can work together to find a solution to a difficult challenge, that we can achieve great things with determination.
The funding from the Legislature was critical and every voter should feel proud that lawmakers made such a wise decision. Often that isn’t the case. Yet on this one, our lawmakers saw the benefit of doing what was right.
The money from the Legislature for the staircase isn’t pork barrel politics but instead a solid investment in the future. The town and the county owe those who helped make such an endeavor a reality a big thanks.
