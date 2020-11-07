The Union County Republican Central Committee’s move to elect a cadre of candidates to the La Grande City Council met with as much success as failure.
Dr. David Glabe squeaked by for a win against incumbent Corrine Dutto, and John Bozarth defeated David Moyal for the open seat on the council. But Councilor Nicole Howard fended off challenger Denise Wheeler, and Mayor Steve Clements trounced Alex McHaddad.
Rather than any red wave, maybe it was more a low tide.
The results are unofficial, but the vote was in and done Wednesday morning. Unlike the outcome of a certain, major national race.
What this means for La Grande city government is an open question, of course. The new council will have to take up struggles from the previous council, including homelessness, housing and economic growth, all major hurdles in Northeast Oregon, and the pandemic has not helped any.
The city, however, has worked to help businesses struggling due to COVID-19. Will the more conservative members of the new council support those efforts in 2021? And what about any further mandates clamping down on spreading the virus?
Our local election also showed money is not everything in politics, at least not at the local level.
McHadded spent more than $5,200 on his campaign, according to state elections financial data, and Clements spent about $2,100.
Clements received 3,361 votes to 1,899 for McHaddad. For the mayor, that comes out to about 62 cents a vote. For McHaddad, that was about $2.75 per vote. Maybe a little more than a tall cup of coffee.
But his campaign already proved successful at getting the city to be more transparent about council meeting agendas. And Clements in the run-up to Election Day told The Observer the city should take a look at its snow removal policy, which was one of McHaddad’s main planks. Now the mayor needs to see that conversation through, and fast. Winter is coming.
Other communities also elected new leaders, Cove residents approved an update to the city charter and Union County is getting a new sheriff.
Candidate Bill Miller spent more than $28,500 in a write-in effort to win the seat, which he knew was an uphill slog. The write-in vote tally stands at 4,819. For the sake of argument, if all those are for Miller, the math comes out to about $5.92 per vote in the general election.
Deputy Cody Bowen, though, proved the more popular choice and won with 8,914 votes. He spent almost $33,600 on the campaign, most of that in the primary. Still, for the general election, that comes out to about $3.77 per vote.
All of that looks downright frugal compared to President Donald Trump’s effort to earn a second term. Federal campaign data show the president’s campaign spent about $1.6 billion, and election results Friday morning from The Associated Press show Trump received more than 69.6 million votes. That’s almost $23 per vote.
Finally, congratulations to the winners. We’re sure they are eager to get started in their offices. We also want to thank the other candidates for giving local voters a choice.
