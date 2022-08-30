The campaign to secure $3 million for the upgrade of water and wastewater infrastructure at the Union County Fairgrounds received a big boost recently when the county accepted a $1 million outlay from the state.
The money pushes the effort for the upgrade almost to the halfway point and should be good news for elected leaders and residents of the county.
The water infrastructure upgrade at the fairgrounds is needed. The facility now has only one set of flushing toilets, and the $3 million would allow officials to install more permanent restrooms. For now, portable restrooms have to be delivered for events at the fairgrounds. While that is a good stopgap measure it is not a long-term solution.
A long-term solution such as the water infrastructure upgrade is necessary so the fairgrounds can become a viable platform for an array of events.
A community fairground should be a showcase for visitors and it should be a place that can attract big-name entertainers and other events. That kind of venue, over time, can become a mainstay for a community and trigger an influx of tourism dollars.
Money generated from tourism is a big deal. In 2018, for example, visitor — or tourism — spending in Eastern Oregon was more than $300 million and helped fuel more than 6,000 jobs.
The Union County Fairgrounds could join such venues as the Liberty Theatre downtown as a place where tourists want to come. It could be a shining light for the town and county but it won’t get there without basic working infrastructure like toilets.
In short, the $3 million goal needs to be met as soon as possible. Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo said he will push the Oregon Legislative Emergency Board — which meets next month — for help to find the last portion of funds to reach the $3 million goal. We hope Scarfo is successful and we urge lawmakers on the Emergency Board to listen carefully to his pitch. We also encourage our representatives in the state Legislature to put a good word in for this necessary upgrade for our fairgrounds.
Working together, as politicians, residents and officials, we can reach the goal and create a prime-time venue at the fairgrounds that will continue to enhance our region into the future.
