Oregon voters get a terrific opportunity to choose their next governor now, but that chance will be ruined if those who are elected don’t make an effort to change the political paradigm and discard lunatic-fringe ideology.

Now, more than ever, those elected at any post in this nation and this state must work to bring the ship of state off its current course and back toward a middle-of-the-road way of doing political business. For all of the gunpowder speeches spilled across the airways and in print, what most Americans want is for the trains, so to speak, to run on time.

