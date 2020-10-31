That La Grande Mayor Steve Clements is a Democrat is perhaps the least interesting aspect about who he is in terms of his public servant role. That also goes for La Grande City Councilors Nicole Howard and Corrine Dutto, who also are seeking reelection.
The local Republican Party and the challengers in these races want to make some hash out of the fact the three registered to vote as Democrats. Maybe that would matter in races for nonpartisan seats if there was evidence that Clements, Howard and Dutto pushed party politics in their roles on the council.
No one had raised any evidence of that.
There are good reasons so many city councils — indeed, so many local governing bodies — are nonpartisan. The volunteers who serve as city councilors are there to represent the interests of the people of their community and often to make tough choices about how to allocate precious resources to better the community.
La Grande needs to improve miles and miles of roads, for example. There is only so much money in city coffers for that. Being a Republican or Democrat does not mean much when it comes to the hard reality of finite funds at the local level. (If you want to see what Clements and his challenger, Alex McHaddad, have to say about roads and snow removal and more, check out the feature on the front page of this edition.)
But why stop at political party affiliation? Perhaps it should matter as much, more even, what church any of these candidates attend or if they go to any church. What about civic groups? Maybe a better indicator of whether someone would make a good city councilor is the car they drive or the sports team they support.
Maybe the residents of La Grande indeed are focused on the party affiliation of local candidates, but we doubt it. Most folks are concerned about how their local officials serve the community rather than if they back a political party.
Any insistence that party politics or affiliation should be the deciding factor on who to support for a local nonpartisan race is wrongheaded. Dragging party politics into the La Grande City Council race or other races for nonpartisan seats harms the very nature of community governments, which is why they should eschew party lines.
Look at the voting records of local governing bodies and taxing authorities and you will see unanimous votes are common. It becomes news when they are not. City councils are just too small a space to become divisive over political ideologies, and the stakes for what that could mean to the community are far too high.
This is not an endorsement of any of the candidates, but the matter still is worth addressing in the days before Nov. 3.
And while this is an interesting play from the local GOP in the La Grande City Council races, most of us care much more about whether these public servants are putting the public first and keeping personal politics out of the council chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.