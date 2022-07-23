Stories from such faraway places as Harney County often do not resonate locally, but the recent sentencing of a Hines couple for their involvement in killing at least seven elk last year carries implications for everyone who hunts across our great region.
The couple, Chris and Stephanie Lardy, both face stiff penalties for the crime that police said occurred in December. Chris Lardy was convicted of taking a bull elk out of season and exceeding the bag limit while Stephanie Lardy pled guilty to aiding/counseling in a game violation. In the wake of the crime, two calves, two cows and a spike bull were left rotting.
The case is significant because our region, to a large extent, represents a vast and rich hunting environment. Every year, hunters enter the woods in hopes of bagging an elk or deer. To a lesser extent, our economy prospers from the influx of hunters.
Hunting, then, for many is a serious business. Most hunters follow the rules. They take only what they are allowed to by law. In that way, each hunter is a steward of not only our game herds but of the forests where they search for game.
We are all naturally proud of our traditions of self-sufficiency and resiliency along with the knowledge that we can hunt during the designated season. Hunting for many is generational. Fathers and mothers pass on the tradition to their children.
Yet when anyone poaches or otherwise mars the philosophy of hunting, it damages the entire sport. Not only does it impact the judicial system, but it also punishes those who play by the rules every year. Poaching also sends a message that the rules don’t matter. Those who poach conduct their actions of aggression in a concealed manner.
Fortunately, there are laws that keep crimes against our wildlife in check. However, no number of legal statutes can erase what is often the depravity of human nature.
That means all of us have a responsibility to ensure that our great resource — the elk and deer and other game that traverse Eastern Oregon — remain viable for the future. Hunting, is indeed, serious business. We are the ones who can keep our herds of wildlife stable and safe so that when we journey into the woods, lawfully, to enjoy one of our region’s great pastimes we won’t be disappointed.
