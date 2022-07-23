Stories from such faraway places as Harney County often do not resonate locally, but the recent sentencing of a Hines couple for their involvement in killing at least seven elk last year carries implications for everyone who hunts across our great region.

The couple, Chris and Stephanie Lardy, both face stiff penalties for the crime that police said occurred in December. Chris Lardy was convicted of taking a bull elk out of season and exceeding the bag limit while Stephanie Lardy pled guilty to aiding/counseling in a game violation. In the wake of the crime, two calves, two cows and a spike bull were left rotting.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.