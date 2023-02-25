If there is a single significant takeaway from the hoax of an active shooter at La Grande High School Tuesday, Feb. 21, it is area taxpayers should feel pretty good about the performance of the law enforcement agencies they support.
The so-called swatting incident kicked off about noon and involved a phone call to Union County’s 911 Dispatch Center reporting a potential active shooter at the high school. Similar incidents also occurred across the state in places like Hermiston, Enterprise, Baker, Ontario and Bend.
The call was quickly determined to be a hoax but law enforcement agencies responded anyway and searched the surrounding area and ensured there was no threat.
The rapid response to the hoax is the result of years-long partnerships built between law enforcement agencies, Union County Emergency Services and the La Grande School District.
The outcome of that work to build bridges was a response that was fast, efficient and effective.
That should give patrons of the school district, in particular, and taxpayers, in general, a sense of security. The unified effort by local law enforcement agencies shows that hard-earned tax dollars are being used to enhance the community and keep it safe.
Finding ways to fund emergency services — such as police and fire departments — should always be a priority for elected leaders and taxpayers. Taxpayers should be able to expect their faucets and toilets to work and their streets to be maintained and, most of all, the community they live in to be safe and secure.
That is one of the other messages sent Feb. 21 by our local law enforcement agencies. Our community is, relatively, safe and those who are tasked with serving us are determined to keep it that way.
Our dedicated men and women who serve us as police or as firefighters deserve to be criticized when necessary and praised when they earn it.
Members of our law enforcement community on Feb. 21 displayed the kind of professionalism and expertise taxpayers expect, and they deserve to be lauded for their performance.
School district officials also acted in a professional and wise manner in this situation.
That should be good news to every area resident.
