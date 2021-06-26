Oregon’s public records advocate should be an advocate for openness and transparency.
Senate Bill 500 would make it clear that the position will be more independent, too. The governor will no longer get hiring and firing authority. That will become the purview of the state’s public records advisory council.
The public records advocate is part of government, but it also must push government to adhere to the law and encourage improvements in the law. It’s not an easy path to walk. And it’s even more complicated if the governor controls your hiring and firing and may have different priorities for openness.
Ginger McCall, Oregon’s first public records advocate, resigned in 2019 because she felt she was getting undue pressure from the governor’s office. Maybe nobody did anything technically wrong. But it did make it clear that a change in the law would be a good idea.
The advocate can hold government accountable for how it complies with the law. The advocate can help educate the public and government about the law. And the advocate can point out where changes are necessary in the law. But to do all that right, the office does need to be independent.
S.B. 500 surely seems on its way to be signed by Gov. Kate Brown. That’s just what should be happening.
