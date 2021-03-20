The Union County Planning Commission decides Monday, March 22, on whether or not to approve the plan to allow a rock quarry to expand off Robbs Hill Road near Interstate 84. The site is about 2.5 miles from La Grande and a mile from the community of Perry.
The community, in short, has spoken against the quarry.
James Smejkal of Banks has applied to the county planning commission to develop a 250-plus acre quarry, including rock crushing and railroad transport facilities to ship 2,000 tons of rock a day for more than a hundred years. Perhaps as many as 20 people spoke during the planning commission’s March 8 public hearing via telephone on the proposal to carve the quarry in an area locals use for recreation ranging from simple walks in the wilderness to huckleberry picking. Nearly all spoke out against the proposal.
They were concerned and even out-right worried the quarry would lead to pollution in the Grande Ronde River, ruin the air quality in nearby communities, and mar the landscape for anyone heading east on Interstate 84. Some doubted the proposal could mitigate the sounds and other issues from blasting.
They are worried the project could lead to the closure of Robbs Hill Road. There’s some debate on whether a railroad crossing there is actually private or public. The county is trying to resolve that.
Those in opposition also said they just did not see a good reason for the project that would create about half a dozen full-time, permanent local jobs.
The few who spoke in favor of the quarry were the people behind the project or associated with it, including Steve West.
West manages the Ponderosa Ranch near where the quarry would operate and said he is friends with Smejkal, who owns the ranch and quarry site property. West said he wants to buy and preserve the ranch’s scenic beauty and wildlife habitat, especially for elk. For that to happen, the quarry needs to become a reality, he said, because the quarry would lead to a 4,700-acre conservation easement that would devalue the ranch. Otherwise, he said, the property is beyond his means to buy, and if there is no quarry, Smejkal, who is 87, will eventually divide the land into 240-acre lots and sell those off, or whoever owns the property after him will. West said that would be the worst case for the area.
West could be right. Having a significant number of people living in that wilderness could increase dangers during fire season and turn the place into a big neighborhood.
But the quarry is a bad move as well, maybe worse. If this is really about preserving a big stretch of wilderness, the property owners could find ways to do that without a quarry.
The planning commission has to take into consideration community attitudes about this project. While there is not-in-my-backyardism here, it’s with good reasons. The quarry proponents’ assertion that such mining projects are under more scrutiny than ever seems a pill too big for anyone listening to the meeting to swallow. And some planning commissioners said the massive 400-page application for the quarry still does not address some concerns.
The Union County Planning Commission tabled its decision for the March 22 meeting and will resume its deliberation on the quarry at the top of the agenda when the meeting starts at 7 p.m. The commission no longer is taking public testimony on the quarry, but people can tune into the meeting and hear the outcome: call 253-215-8782 or 669-900-6833 and enter meeting identification number 957 9307 1503.
Yes, Union County and Northeast Oregon need jobs and development, but as several speakers last week pointed out, our wilderness is an economic engine that draws tourists and outdoor enthusiasts, and that is something we should invest in to grow our local economy.
The planning commissioners are sure to take all of those points and more into serious consideration. But the commission needs to be certain it’s on good grounds to reject the application.
In spite of reassurances from the quarry proponents, we’re sure the commission can find those grounds.
