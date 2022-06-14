There is a lot to be said for pure determination, and the loosely affiliated group of citizens behind the Greater Idaho movement surely qualify as some of the most dedicated people in the state.
The nonprofit organization seeks to slice off a number of Oregon counties and join the state of Idaho, and ballot measures on the issue have passed in some Eastern Oregon counties in support of the move during the past year.
In 2020, Union County voters passed Measure 31-101, an edict that requires county commissioners to meet three times a year to discuss the county’s interests if such an effort to become part of Idaho gains real momentum.
The impetus of the desire to become part of Idaho can clearly trace its roots to a perception that the western part of the state — specifically the Salem, Portland metro areas — are cut off from other portions of Oregon politically and culturally. Decisions, many bemoan, that affect all are made by a select group in Salem with little or no input from the eastern side of the state. Any progress or prosperity that occurs in the Portland metro area never reaches the eastern side of the state, many critics contend, and rural areas are dismissed.
The fact there is more than a kernel of truth in some of these accusations is a troubling reminder that we as a state exist in a new, strange era of both cultural and political differences.
Yet, while the Greater Idaho movement deserves praise for its work in galvanizing political action, in the end there remain far too many questions — and no reliable answers — to the broader concept of Eastern Oregon counties becoming part of the Gem state.
The first hurdles are bureaucratic, and they are daunting. Not only would the Oregon Legislature have to approve such a move but so would the Idaho House and Senate. Then the Congress must give final approval.
Then there are the practical considerations. One good example is PERS, the Oregon Public Employee Retirement System. What happens to those who are part of that system and live in an Eastern Oregon county when Idaho takes over?
There are other questions — such as tax base and differences in laws regarding marijuana — that do not seem to have answers.
An array of issues needs to be ironed out specifically before the concept can be seen as more than just another example of rural Oregon dissatisfaction with Salem.
