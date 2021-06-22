It’s that time of year when construction crews will be out on local roads completing a series of projects and for locals that can mean delays and long waits.
It should also mean, though, that area motorists pay especially close attention around road project sites.
Accidents in the area involving road crews working on roads and motorists are fairly rare, but that doesn’t mean they don’t — or won’t — happen.
We all can relate to sitting on the road waiting for what seems like hours to get by an area where crews are working on our highways. Sometimes — especially if we are in a hurry — that frustration can build and then erupt in a spate of careless, or inattentive driving.
That kind of incident not only puts the driver of the vehicle in danger but also puts the crews working on the project at risk.
The road projects are necessary and part of long-term plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to maintain the pathways we all use to get from point A to point B.
In short, the work is essential and necessary.
Every summer, construction crews fan out across the region to start a variety of projects, so their work has become sort of a time-honored tradition. We know when its summer from the high temperatures and from the amount of road construction projects that are going on throughout our local area.
Crews will be working on well-traveled arteries such as Oregon Highway 82 this month and throughout the summer. The delays will be there and so will the impulse to grow impatient. Try not to. We want everyone to be safe this summer and we don’t want any local excursions to turn into a tragedy — either for area motorists or work crews.
Slowing down and being attentive will go a long way toward staying safe this summer.
We all want a good summer. Let’s make sure we stay safe out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.