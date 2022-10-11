School safety has always been more complicated than creating a barrier in an attempt to impede a shooter from entering, and the news that the state will pour $3.3 million into addressing security issues across Oregon should ease concerns for parents and voters.
The funds will help, for example, the InterMountain Education Service District hire a full-time specialist to oversee programs designed to increase school safety and prevent violence. The overall aim is to curb violence, bullying and harassment and promote student mental health.
The funds will also allow other education service districts across the state to hire specialists to address the multi-layered challenge of mental health, violence and harassment.
We can all agree that school safety should be a priority. We, unfortunately, live in a time of our nation’s history when school violence is a persistent and troubling reality. Anything school districts and the state can do to alleviate such problems should be good news.
InterMountain ESD Superintendent Mark Mulvihill pointed out how school security has evolved over time, switching from a focus on active shooter situations to a broader focus on mental health and prevention of violence. In short, school violence does not just manifest itself with a terrible tragedy such as an active shooter but contains mental health and prevention aspects that must be addressed.
The easy answer always seemed to be to just fortify our education institutions to quell school shootings. Yet Mulvihill’s point is a good one and addresses the complexity of the problem. As with most things, there is no easy, single answer to school violence.
Americans typically seek simple answers to complex problems. Our foreign policy, to use one example, is pockmarked with situations where difficult problems were met with simple solutions that, in the end, didn’t work.
Creating a specialist who can focus, day to day, on preventing violence, bullying and harassment and at the same time foster student mental health is an excellent idea and one that will, we believe, pay off in the future.
Gov. Kate Brown’s effort to get the funds to state schools for the specialists deserves to be lauded. This time, taxpayer money will go exactly where it should.
