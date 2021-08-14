It’s one thing to mandate masks.
It’s an entirely different matter when fines are being doled out for noncompliance.
Yet, that is the exact route the state of Oregon has taken.
Last month, Gov. Kate Brown required all K-12 schools to have pupils within their walls wear masks this fall.
That news itself was tough enough to swallow. Then, the Oregon Health Authority took it a step further.
Beginning Thursday, Aug. 12, schools that do not comply with the new mask mandate face a fine of up to $500 per day, per incident.
It sounds all too much like the mandate in the Affordable Care Act that required a citizen to sign up for health insurance or face a fine.
This makes the decision for local school board members who want to advocate for local control that much more difficult — comply, or face a fine.
So far, all school districts in Union and Wallowa counties have agreed to comply, and it’s the right move to make.
Though, from a financial standpoint, they didn’t have much choice. As La Grande Superintendent George Mendoza explained in a note to the district, “Each occasion of a verified mask violation is subject to a $500 fine at the school site. $500 for each instance is a violation … per student … per staff … per occasion … in the same day.”
Love them or hate them, masks are a good idea in the school setting for now with cases skyrocketing again. No, students have not been getting sick from coronavirus at nearly the rate as adults or the elderly, but some recent reports seem to indicate the delta variant — the most prominent one in the U.S. currently — is having a more severe impact on the younger population.
But it is not a good idea to, in this instance, strip away the local authority that was just given to the counties. And then to go a step further and say you’re going to fine dissenters?
It feels like that crosses a line.
Everyone is tired of the rules. Tired of the masks. Tired of coronavirus. Tired of the hospitalizations. Tired of all the politicization of this 18-month mess of mayhem.
But these rural Oregon school districts can’t stand to lose more money in fines, either.
As much as this publication would like the control to stay local — and believes that is the correct move — this is an instance where, at least for now, it is best for the districts of Union and Wallowa counties to comply with the rules and mask students and staff.
