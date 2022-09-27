There is a plethora of excuses swirling around the fizzled effort for a debate between gubernatorial candidates at Eastern Oregon University, but in the end the bad taste left for voters will most likely linger long after the final polls close in November.
That’s unfortunate. The entire episode could have ended much differently. That it ends with a few sparks and then sputters and fades into obscurity says a whole lot about the state’s political climate and how Eastern Oregon — and rural voters in particular — are viewed.
Readers are probably already familiar with the facts that Rural Development Initiatives proposed a series of virtual town hall sessions for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, Democratic candidate Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. The series was to culminate with an in-person event on the campus of EOU in La Grande.
However, a lack of a television sponsor for the event at EOU seems to be what derailed the event.
There are some facts to consider within the larger context. The candidates are, of course, extremely busy. Especially now, in the final months before the election, maximizing campaign events in terms of impact is crucial. That’s understandable.
And yet, there are deeper implications that will resonate with voters and do nothing to remedy the growing rural-urban divide that grips our state. That divide is becoming a norm, a fact that is accepted with a shrug by many, but its long-term repercussions are not good for our area or the state or democracy.
Because the message sent — however unintended — is voters in rural areas, specifically in Eastern Oregon, don’t matter. Events held along the Interstate 5 corridor or within the Portland-metro area may be key for the campaigns — that’s where most of the people are — but it means the voices, the concerns of rural voters are not heard. Those voices remain gagged.
Is television going to reach more people than a live, in-person or virtual debate? Certainly. Does that matter when framed against the larger canvas of democracy? No.
Voters need to feel their efforts, their concerns, matter. When those concerns are muted, it adds more kindling to the fire that rural and Eastern Oregon voters don’t matter and one portion of the state doesn’t care about the other.
That’s not good for the future of our democracy. And it isn’t good for Oregon.
