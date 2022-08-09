The Union County Board of Commissioners made the right — and at this point only sensible — decision last week when they voted 3-0 to green-light an ordinance to ban the sale and manufacturing of psilocybin products in unincorporated portions of the county.
Now, the ordinance will go before voters in the Nov. 8 election. Voters should be the ones who make the final call on this issue. Yet there is a lot to unpack with the psilocybin issues, more than meets the eye. For one, it again clearly illustrates the wholly different cultures that live within the state.
Oregon voters approved Measure 109 to allow for the sale and manufacturing of psilocybin in 2020. The law will go into effect on Jan. 2, 2023. The measure secured 56% of voter approval but it stalled in many rural counties, including Union County.
Psilocybin is the ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms. Some research indicates it can be useful in treating a host of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
There is also some evidence that psilocybin helps people with depression and other addictions. Some argue — persuasively — that the absence of psilocybin to help treat veterans with post traumatic stress disorder is unfair.
All of those above points are excellent ones, but the truth is Union County and Eastern Oregon aren’t ready for the sale and manufacture of psilocybin.
The majority of voters in Union County already stated where they stand on the issue.
Another problem is the state has not yet crafted detailed rules for regulating the manufacture and sale of psilocybin. While there is every reason to believe the state will create appropriate rules and regulations, right now elected leaders don’t have much to go on. The only thing local leaders know for sure is the majority of Union County voters are not buying the psilocybin narrative.
The entire issue also outlines clearly the gap between certain portions of Oregon regarding issues such as psilocybin. Rural areas of the state, such as Eastern Oregon, do not view the world through the same lens as say, someone who lives in downtown Portland or Lake Oswego.
That’s neither good nor bad, but just the way it is.
The commissioners did the right thing and allowing voters to make a decision on the proposed ordinance is the best way forward.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.