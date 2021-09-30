The Oregon Lottery’s mission is contradictory: make money off gambling and don’t encourage people to gamble too much.
Launching sports betting was one way the lottery tried to expand its revenue. It has the potential to grow. But that could represent some challenging policy choices.
Lottery officials moved into sports betting because, well, there is money to be made. And arguably it helps the Oregon Lottery balance its competing missions. It would like to have more people gambling a little than a few gambling a lot.
And it doesn’t want people to be gambling away money they should be spending on more important things. Sports bettors tend to be younger, male and have money to spend.
When you look at the numbers, sports betting is still just a fraction of Oregon Lottery revenues. It’s new. For instance, the lottery’s monthly net profit for June was $59 million.
Video lottery brought in most of the net revenue at $98 million. Traditional lottery tickets like Powerball and Scratch-Its brought in $10.4 million. Sports betting trailed with $2.8 million.
(It’s not particularly relevant for a discussion about sports betting policy, but we were curious about how much of the money spent was returned in prizes to lottery customers. Video lottery has the highest percentage at 92%. About 65% of money spent on traditional lottery tickets was returned in prizes. And sports betting is at 89%. Those are numbers we crunched based on June 2021.)
You can drill down a bit in the data from sports betting.
For instance, you can see in August that there was one bet for $30 on a chess match. That was the only bet on chess. The profit margin for the state on chess was 10%.
There was one bet for $8 on surfing. The margin for the state: -773%.
Most of the bets placed in August were on baseball with 198,276 bets. The margin for the state was 4.5%.
The Oregon Lottery tries to walk a tightrope with sports betting. Take betting on the Olympics. You could not bet on individual events that included minors. But you could bet on things like the overall medal counts, which would include minors.
Still, moving the state into sports betting made some Oregonians and Oregon lawmakers uncomfortable. The Oregon Lottery proposed going into collegiate sports. No dice. Too controversial. No betting is allowed on high school sports.
Other states, such as Pennsylvania, allow more forms of gambling online than in Oregon. It’s not a casino on your phone. It’s close.
Should Oregon allow betting on college sports? Should it offer more games on people’s phones? It would mean more revenue for the state. Would that be too much? Or is Oregon already allowing too much?
