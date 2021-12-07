The recent decision by the city of La Grande to suspend enforcement of the two-hour downtown parking limit is a good example of common sense and holiday spirit.
Elected and appointed officials can often seem to be in the crosshairs of public discontent. For sure that is part of the bargain when someone decides to run for office to take a high-profile appointed position. We live in a democracy, after all, and part of that system of government is an often freewheeling interaction between voters and those who do the public’s business.
Yet, we must remember that our elected and appointed leaders, for the most part, are hardworking people who want to do a good job. Usually, they do do a good job.
The suspension of the downtown parking enforcement — through Christmas — is designed to make it easier for people to do their shopping downtown. It may seem, within the bigger picture, to be a small item but it isn’t.
That’s because officials could have easily decided against such a move and potentially made it more difficult for shoppers to get to their favorite local store.
And we need people to shop local. The community needs people flocking to downtown businesses to do their holiday shopping. Shopping local is a proven way to enhance the local economy. The dollars spent while shopping local turn over many times within the city.
Small things do add up and the suspension of the parking enforcement mandate, while small, is big in terms of helping boost the local economy at a time when the nation faces a potential recession and every dollar we make is critical.
Our elected and appointed leaders should be criticized when they make bad decisions. They should also be lauded when they decide to do something that helps the entire community at a critical time.
The move by the city to suspend the parking enforcement downtown until after Christmas is a good idea and we applaud the officials who made it a priority.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.