A state task force is meeting regularly, charged by the Legislature to figure out how a single -payer health care plan might work in Oregon. It’s a big deal.
Single payer is often called “Medicare for all.” It would be a lot like Medicare in that everyone would have the same health insurance plan, though people get to choose where they get care.
Could it be an improvement? Yes. There’s sure room for improvement. But there also are complicated problems to sort out and others that such a program could create.
The first obstacle is public opinion. Try telling people: Your health plan is going away. And we have some new taxes. The new system will be better. Your state government will get it right just like always.
Oregon’s Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care is looking at the big questions. How would Oregon pay for it? How much care is the “right” amount? How would eligibility work if people come to the state? Would it be allowed under federal law?
This week the task force takes on the issue of the federal ERISA law. The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 sets standards for retirement and health plans in private industry. ERISA also sort of creates a roadblock, stopping states from experimenting with health care reform.
If Oregon were to create a single-payer option, it might faces challenges under ERISA. Employers that are self-insured might argue a state, single-payer plan with funding from a payroll tax would put pressure on employers to drop their coverage for their employees or they would be effectively paying twice. That happened in Maryland and the plan was struck down, according to documents for this week’s meeting.
It’s not clear that Oregon would stick to that script. What Oregon would likely do is seek a waiver from the federal government from certain requirements of ERISA. If that was received, it could solve one problem.
Those same meeting documents point out Hawaii is the only state with an ERISA exemption, which it received in 1983 in support of the state’s Prepaid Health Care Act of 1974.
“Congress passed this exemption in large part because the PHCA was passed prior to the passage of ERISA and after significant lobbying by Hawaii’s congressional delegation,” according to the meeting memo. “While there is no evidence that this is likely in the near future, it is possible for Congress to enact legislation allowing ERISA waivers that support state health reform experiments.”
As problems go with creating a single-payer system, dealing with ERISA may be one of the easier ones. It would be a mistake for legislators to assume because there are clear Democratic majorities in both houses of the Legislature and in Oregon’s top elected offices that Oregonians are ready for a state takeover of health care. That’s still a tough sell.
Smaller steps would probably be smarter than one big swooping change, to build trust and to build government competency. We’re not saying that’s what the state should do. Just that it would be smarter.
