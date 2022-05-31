Elgin city officials must be sure they are on the right track before they discard a contract to provide law enforcement services from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
In short, Elgin’s elected leaders need to be sure they have all their ducks in a row.
The Elgin City Council voted earlier this month not to renew its contract with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and to create its own police force. Elgin disbanded its police department about 10 years ago.
Now, the city receives 420 hours of dedicated service from the sheriff’s office every month. The city also pays $343,000 per year to the sheriff’s office for the coverage.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen has offered a three-year deal to the city. Under that pact, Elgin will pay about $348,000 in the 2022-2023 budget year, $358,000 the next year and $368,000 the year after that.
Clearly the costs from the sheriff’s office for law enforcement coverage will go up at a steady pace. That should be, if it wasn’t already, a crucial factor to consider by Elgin officials.
Yet, there are other questions Elgin taxpayers should ask.
For example, what will be the cost for Elgin to stand up its own police force? How much will the initial start-up cost — the purchase of uniforms and equipment — be? Over a five-year period, how much would a separate, stand-alone Elgin police force cost? Will the cost be more than the price of coverage from the sheriff’s office?
Elgin city officials pointed to what is — essentially — a technical reason to move on to a separate force. State regulations, officials say, prevent the sheriff’s office from enforcing city ordinances.
For example, a sheriff’s deputy, officials say, can’t enforce a city ordinance on such cases as the use of motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles in town.
Bowen countered that assertion and said while deputies can’t cite people on charges of violating city ordinances, deputies do often enforce ordinance violations indirectly as an individual violating a city ordinance is often also violating state law.
Yet, taxpayers should be focused really on one item — cost.
If the cost of standing up a new police department and then financing it pencils out more than what the sheriff’s office coverage costs, then the decision for taxpayers — who foots the bill no matter what — is an easy one.
Voters need to see those numbers and then give feedback to their elected representatives.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.