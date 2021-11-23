While we scramble through our everyday routines and listen or watch what often feels like a bombardment of bad news, we can forget that as a nation we do, indeed, have cause to be thankful as we prepare to sit down to a Thanksgiving meal.
It can sure not seem so at times. Yet there are clear facts that illustrate we remain a nation still in its prime, still pushing forward into the future.
We are, for the first time in a long time, at peace. At this moment we do not have men and women in uniform serving on foreign shores in harm’s way.
We have also faced, and overcome, one of the worst pandemics in modern history. There is still much work to be done, sure, but instead of a nation that buckled under the pressure of a virus, we adapted and found a way to success.
We also remain relatively peaceful at home. There are trouble spots — acts of hate and violence that leave a long mark on us all — but there is no foreign army on our border’s intent on invasion.
We can — despite what may first appear to be otherwise — count our blessings as a nation. We have an economy that is moving at a steady pace. Riots and other civil upheavals do not splash across TV screens at night.
At home, we have much to be thankful for. Our cities and towns across the region are peaceful. Dedicated public servants and elected leaders strive every day to make their home, their towns, successful and to build a bright future.
And our democratic system, fraught with its own weaknesses, remains vibrant. Our system of justice is like no other in the world. We still go to vote within a sphere of peace. Every four years we peaceably elect a new national leader.
There are many things wrong in our nation, but there are more things right. That little fact can get obscured, clouded, by the day-to-day confusion and mayhem of the news cycle, but we must not lose sight of another key fact — we remain a great nation, a bastion of democracy for the rest of the world.
So, on his Thanksgiving, remember what we are about, what America really means, and reflect on all the good that the last year has brought to you and your family.
