The effort by the La Grande High School Class of 2022 last week to give back to the community should be lauded.
The students fanned out across the county as part of a senior day of service Oct. 13, helping with a variety of projects. From cleanup and renovation projects to chopping wood, students — and some teachers and administrators — made a big statement about the importance of giving back.
Why these types of efforts are important is self-evident. Communities prosper when residents are involved. That means not only politically but also with charity and volunteer efforts.
Thankfully, Union County can count on a variety of organizations — such as Neighbors Together of Union County — to lend a hand. Most of these organizations are nonprofits. That means, for the most part, they do not have an endless supply of available cash to draw from to support those in the community who could use a hand.
That’s where we all come in. Volunteering time, or even springing for a small donation, to a local nonprofit organization will build the strength of the community by helping someone who needs it. If you can manage it, contributing to a local nonprofit is extraordinarily helpful.
The senior day of service fits right into the mold of helping the community — but it is important for another reason. Such projects teach our youth to help the community. They are the next generation that will make key decisions for us all, and showing them why it is so crucial to help is a big investment into our collective future.
The senior day of service also helps shine a bright light on the ongoing need in our community for volunteers who want to make a difference.
And that’s what volunteering your time is all about — making a difference in someone’s life.
Hats off to the LHS class of 2022.
