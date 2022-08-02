The Union County Fair kicks off this week and you should go check it out.
That’s because there will be plenty of entertainment along with a plethora of Future Farmers of America and 4-H activity.
There will also be live music every night.
The fair — and along with it, the fairgrounds — should be the cornerstone of the county, a place that stands out once a year as the venue to go to. This year’s fair looks to be one that will not disappoint.
Attending the fair, while a fun element to the week, is also very much about supporting an important community site.
The fairgrounds should — and do — represent a location where every year the community can gather and interact and enjoy some late summer fun.
Attending the fair helps deliver needed financial resources to the facility which, frankly, needs to be a much higher priority for county and city elected leaders.
Why it isn’t is somewhat of a mystery. Part of it, though, certainly rests with the very rural nature of our county. In the rural parts of the state, finances are almost always tough for county and city governments. The tax base isn’t huge and there are always a series of competing priorities. So, area lawmakers can’t take all the blame for a facility that needs millions more in upgrades, but more can be done to help.
A key piece of that help should rest at the state level with our elected representatives. While there has been some valuable help delivered to the fairgrounds through the work of state lawmakers, more is needed.
That’s because, in the end, the fairgrounds should be a bright light for visitors to visit and experience the entire year. The possibilities for the fairgrounds are really only as limited as one’s imagination. The more that can be done to capitalize on this ready platform right in our back yard the better off the entire community will be.
Aside from the politics, though, the fair this week will just be one very nice family-oriented event. Those don’t come along as much as we’d all like, but this week the community can travel out to the fairgrounds for a good time.
We hope you do.
