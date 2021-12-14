An investigation regarding allegations of racism during a high school football playoff game in early November needs to be wrapped up as soon as possible.
Most readers are probably already aware of the episode that blew up after the La Grande playoff game against Gladstone on Nov. 5. La Grande won the game, 34-12, but on Nov. 11 a player and parent from the Gladstone football team commented in The Oregonian and made assertions of racial slurs being delivered by members of the Tiger football team throughout the entire contest.
Near the end of the game, a verbal dispute between the Gladstone sideline and players on the field also erupted.
The accusations kicked off an investigation by the Oregon School Activities Association, which includes an independent investigator. La Grande Superintendent George Mendoza fully cooperated with the probe. Mendoza said recently the OSAA is working toward a final decision on the matter. OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said the independent investigator is closing in on the final touches of the investigation.
While there should be no rush to judgment, the sooner the investigation can be closed and a final report issued, the better. That’s because, in the meantime, both the Gladstone and La Grande school districts will linger in a kind of limbo. Alongside them will be parents and players.
If it is confirmed that racial slurs of any kind were made during the game, then punishment should be swift and effective and send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated. There isn’t any wiggle room on the issue. There should be absolute certainty that racial slurs will not be tolerated.
Yet accusations are not proof. They are simply that — accusations. Sifting through the smoke on this particular brushup is clearly a difficult task, but a final answer will be the first step toward putting the incident behind both school districts and their respective communities.
School officials and the OSAA have a duty to investigate as far as they can to determine if there is any validity to the allegations of racist language and behavior.
A decision reached through methodical and careful investigation will help both communities.
