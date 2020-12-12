When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, everyone who can get it should.
Vaccines are not just about protecting yourself from a disease, but about protecting others. Despite the scare tactics of the anti-vaccination crowd, vaccines have proven to be an effective tool to increase public health.
The Oregon Health Authority said it expects some 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough for 38,000 residents, to arrive Dec. 15-22, pending emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Those doses will go to health workers on the front lines.
Employers have the legal right to mandate vaccines. Hospitals require their staff to receive flu vaccinations, so getting the two shots for the COVID-19 vaccine won’t be much of a stretch. But whether other employers should require their workforces to get the COVID-19 vaccine is something of a sticky wicket.
Oregon and the rest of the United States allow for medical exemptions, of course, to vaccinations, for people who may suffer a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine or who have other health issues, such as using medication that weakens the immune system.
But Oregon and 14 other states also allow employees to have religious and philosophical exemptions to vaccines.
And labor contracts could limit employers from imposing new conditions of employment, such as demanding workers get the COVID-19 shots.
Federal laws — the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act — require employers to provide reasonable accommodation to employees with exemptions unless there is an undue hardship on the employer. Those accommodations could include the wearing of masks or face shields in the workplace and having employees work remotely whenever possible, which Oregon already is mandating to deal with the pandemic.
Occupational health and safety laws also require employers to ensure their places of business are reasonably safe for employees.
Employers, then, should urge their workers to get the vaccine, just as workplaces already do when it comes to the flu shot. Encouraging employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination also is in line with other risk-reducing actions. Criminal background and driving checks are a regular part of employment today, as is passing a drug screening. Such checks lower risks for businesses.
Yes, employers also have to consider the risk of whether a worker would have a negative reaction to a vaccine. That brings on the possibility of a lawsuit and public relations problems. Still, plenty of employers and employees have experienced the downside when their workplace is the site of an outbreak.
Workplaces for years have incentivized employees to behave healthier. Want to pay less insurance? Stop smoking and lose some unhealthy weight. Healthier employees are likely to miss less work and be more productive.
Lowering risks and making the workplace healthier means the business itself saves money, even in lower premiums. And if insurance companies offer lower premiums for businesses that push vaccinations, better get ready to roll up your sleeve.
The healthier any business is now, the better — the free market, then, could be the key to containing this public health crisis.
