A recent survey showed many Oregonians still support the implementation of Oregon’s Measure 110, even after its less than stellar rollout, and while there is plenty of room for initial doubt regarding the new law, voters should adopt a wait-and-see view of the issue.

If patience is, indeed, a virtue, then Oregonians will need to be extra tolerant over the next few years until there is definitive proof the law is all that it was touted to be.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.