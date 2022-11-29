Hats off to Larry Davy, the chief executive officer of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, and Chantay Jett, executive director of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, for broaching the idea of creating an aquatic center in Wallowa County.

There is no denying building and then finding a way to financially support such a facility is a big lift. Yet Davy and Jett deserve a great deal of credit for stepping forward with the concept.

