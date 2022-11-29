Hats off to Larry Davy, the chief executive officer of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, and Chantay Jett, executive director of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, for broaching the idea of creating an aquatic center in Wallowa County.
There is no denying building and then finding a way to financially support such a facility is a big lift. Yet Davy and Jett deserve a great deal of credit for stepping forward with the concept.
A recent community health needs assessment indicated that many Wallowa County residents are concerned about the lack of fitness facilities and a pool. Until the early 2000s, the county boasted a public swimming pool.
Jett and Davy hired a consulting firm to do a feasibility study for the center and a key piece of that is a community survey currently online. Mailed copies of the survey will arrive in county residents’ mailboxes soon as well. The survey is confidential and funded through a grant.
County residents should participate in the survey. Feedback on this subject is vital. Two key questions should be foremost in the minds of residents. One, does the county need a swimming pool? If so, how will it be paid for in the long term?
Jett has been clear the subject of sustainability is complicated. Her admission shows she isn’t a pie-in-the-sky type of person, but someone who is reviewing the idea through the hard lens of reality. Finding the funds for such a facility and then getting it build is not a bridge too far. It can be completed a number of ways and funded through grants.
Right now, there are millions in grant funds available through the state, the federal government and from private foundations.
Big picture, Jett and Davy’s idea is a good one and deserves support.
A functioning public swimming pool is one of those community intangibles that enhance a town in subtle ways. A public pool furnishes a safe and fun outlet for youth in the community. A pool and fitness center boosts a community in terms of perception and is almost always a well-used facility.
The hard part is funding it into the future and, most likely, taxpayers may be asked to step up help. Yet, this is one of those rare examples — along with funding public safety — where taxpayer support certainly will pay off down the road.
