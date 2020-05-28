Union County voter turnout in last week’s election neared 58%, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website, while Wallowa County voters returned more than 66% of their ballots.
It’s heartening to see the residents of Union and Wallowa counties take elections seriously enough to surpass 50% turnout. Maybe the sheriff races in each county helped generate local interest in voting. But neighboring counties and much of the rest of Oregon dragged down the overall turnout.
Baker County was just shy of 50% turnout, and Umatilla County, the most populous county in Eastern Oregon, fell short at 36.6%.
The state average was 46.4%. Thus, once again, most Oregon voters did not bother to submit their mail-in ballots.
Voters in other states have to stand in line for hours to cast a vote, and during a pandemic, no less. Oregonians this year did not even have to put a stamp on their return envelopes.
Complaining about politicians and public policy and decrying long-serving public officials are regular pastimes. But those who have held office often know the problems facing all levels of government are more complex than they seem to the casual observer. Those whose names appeared on the primary ballot were willing to sign up for an often thankless job. And democracy works best when the majority participates.
It was good voters had choices in plenty of district and statewide races, and even in some local races. We’re looking forward to seeing those who rose to the top compete in November. No doubt, the heat will rise once more in the Union County sheriff race, where it looks deputy Cody Bowen has a serious shot at unseating his boss, Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen.
The real boon in that race, however, is the opportunity for a face-to-face debate — or, rather, a forum — between the candidates as coronavirus restrictions ease. Here’s an idea: How about in the fall, Rasmussen and Bowen have an in-person forum where they answer questions from Bill Miller and Shane Rollins, the other two candidates who were in the primary?
Well, unless Miller pulls ahead as the county works through verifying the signatures on a couple hundred ballots. That’s a long shot, but not impossible. In either case, having the losing challengers question the run-off candidates could prove interesting.
We also want to thank those voters who participated in choosing who will represent us in our communities, the Oregon Capitol and Washington, D.C.
And much of the rest of Oregon can take a lesson in democratic participation from those of us in this corner of the state. We hope to see more of you in November.
