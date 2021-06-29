About the only good thing about the heat wave that is now descending upon much of the West is the Grand Ronde Valley will not suffer alone under the stifling rays of the sun.
The high-pressure dome that is sitting over our region will push temperatures into the triple digits in many places — including La Grande — and the danger from a heat injury will rise exponentially for area residents.
Last week, Observer reporters Carlos Fuentes, Davis Carbaugh and Dick Mason did a great job of outlining the risks from high heat in a story, but we want to add to that precautionary tale.
That’s because the type of high temperatures the region will see this week are far above normal and pose a risk to those who disregard their potential impact.
Falling victim to the heat is not as difficult as it may seem. Especially for most of us, the hot temperatures this week are uncommon, which means our bodies are not prepared.
There are, of course, some easy measures all of us can take to avoid a heat injury. First and foremost, drink water. Sounds simple enough but often people in hot weather conditions forget this basic step. High temperatures can quickly dehydrate a person even before they are aware there is a danger. Another easy step, if you must work outside, is to pace yourself and to take breaks in the shade.
If you have air conditioning, use it. If you do not, fans are a good, safe bet to stay cool. If you can acquire neither, seek out publicly accessible air-conditioned places.
If you know an elderly person, or someone with a serious preexisting condition, check on them during this time of high temperatures.
Suffering from a heat injury is no joke. Heatstroke and heat exhaustion are real, and they can have serious medical complications.
However, a few key steps, as outlined above, can go a long way in avoiding becoming a victim of the unusally excessive heat.
The summer is here, and we all want to enjoy it. Clear blue skies and lots of sun are what summer is all about, but no one wants to see someone become sick or injured because of a heat wave.
So be careful out there.
