Homelessness in Oregon is a key topic for lawmakers and residents, and while there are a lot of ideas regarding how to end it there never seems to be a whole lot of progress toward solving what has evolved into a statewide challenge.
A recent poll showed a majority of Oregonians believe better mental health treatment, the existence of long-term housing and drug treatment are key tools in the effort to reduce homelessness but there lacks a clear, straightforward plan.
A plan crafted by the Oregon Mayors Association and released in November wants to essentially push solving the problem down to individual cities with the proviso the state provides the funds necessary for the blueprint to succeed.
Under the association plan, the state would directly earmark money to each city equal to $40 per resident. A second piece of the plan would provide funds for construction of shelters and transitional housing. The state money would come with no strings attached to allow each city to develop its own plan to help the unhoused.
The plan has a great deal of merit, especially as it allows local folks to address their particularly local challenge.
There are other plans out there, we are sure, and they may make more sense than the Oregon Mayors Association blueprint.
Newly elected governor Tina Kotek during her campaign unveiled a five-step program to address homelessness. For example, she vowed to end unsheltered homelessness for veterans, families with children, young adults and people 65 and older by 2025.
That’s a good, clear goal.
She also wants to build more housing by 2033 and to encourage government and private sector partnerships to solve the homeless crisis.
Those are good objectives but the timelines are too long and there needs to be a concrete plan presented to voters for each objective.
In short, the state must address the homeless crisis as an all-hands-on-deck emergency where long-term completion dates are not acceptable. Instead, the full force of the state government needs to be put into motion to solve the homeless crisis within the next few years.
If the state can’t develop a shorter time frame for its goals to solve this problem, then it should adopt the Mayors Association plan and let individual cities and elected leaders solve the issue.
The crisis is too acute, the stakes too high, for state leaders to vacillate. We need a solution now.
