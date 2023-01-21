For voters with a mature view of how the state needs to move forward, the recent comments by Oregon state Sen. Bill Hansell should be encouraging.
Hansell, who represents Senate District 29 — which includes Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Wasco (except The Dalles), Wheeler and Sherman counties, plus northern Jefferson County — said he was cautiously optimistic about the legislative session that is now underway.
Hansell’s cause for optimism? Comments by Sen. Rob Wagner — a Democrat who is president of the Oregon Senate — regarding bipartisanship.
That word should be the crucial building block for any debate or discussion during the next legislative session. Whether it will be is a whole other question.
That bipartisanship should be the linchpin for the future for lawmakers is obvious.
The key challenge, though, almost always revolves around political philosophy and the policies and proposed bills that emerge from two different ways of viewing our democracy.
Clearly the eastern part of the state — and all of Hansell’s district — is dyed-in-the-wool red and will continue that trend into the future.
Other portions of the state are committed Democratic enclaves. That creates the potential for a train wreck of opposing values, viewpoints and culture that often culminates in a stymied legislative institution.
That can’t be allowed to happen this legislative session.
Which means each lawmaker, Democrat or Republican, needs to step back and develop a view from the 50,000-foot level instead of one from the trenches. Bigger items are at stake now than whether or not one subscribes to Democratic or Republican dogma. There is a clear line of dissatisfaction in many parts of the state with how lawmakers do business, and if those who are elected haven’t caught on to it they need to get busy and get it figured out.
Voters in Eastern Oregon, of course, do not want to see their values trampled upon but, just as obvious, our region only makes up a portion of the whole state.
So, there should be two priorities for lawmakers. One, they need to focus on working together to find solutions. Two, they must guard against the good idea fairy arriving with concepts that may seem brilliant but when executed only complicate specific situations and anger voters.
Surely neither should be too be too big of a challenge to overcome. Our elected representatives need to get the work done and not waste the time of those they represent.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.