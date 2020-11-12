The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees meets today, Nov. 12, to vote on its budget for 2020-21, presidential compensation and at the end of meeting — action item No. 13 — consider renaming the Pierce Library.
In the hour before that vote, according to the meeting agenda, the board will hear a presentation on renaming the library and then take public comments.
The board should take into serious account the report from the renaming committee and listen to the public, but there is only one conclusion the board can reach in the end: The time has come to rename the library.
Walter Pierce was an important figure in Oregon in the early 20th century. Born in Illinois in 1861, he moved to Oregon in 1883 and settled in the Grande Ronde Valley, where he was a successful beef rancher. He served one term the Oregon Senate 1902-06, worked to develop Columbia River hydroelectric, and he was governor of Oregon from 1922-26.
He won the highest elected office in the state with the support of the Ku Klux Klan. Pierce was a racist and a eugenics supporter. As governor, he put Klan ideology into practice as Oregon policy.
His third wife, Cornelia Marvin, was the first State Librarian but held similar views as Pierce.
All of this is well documented, including Walter Pierce’s support for the imprisonment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.
Recently the city of La Grande renamed Community Field at Pioneer Park in honor of Doug Trice, by all accounts a fitting recognition. Trice was a star football player at La Grande High School and later at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. But his work as Special Olympics coach is what made him a real standout.
Trice also was not a politician.
Naming public buildings and sites after public figures can be dicey, but naming them after political figures carries so many pitfalls that it’s worth revisiting the whole concept.
Politicians have to reflect the values of the people who elected them to office. But values can change, and that reflection can sometimes start to get ugly.
The practice of naming structures after politicians also verges on hagiography and can indeed require whitewashing, which is the opposite of what a university should engage in.
Removing the Pierce name from the library would not be removing anything from history. There is nothing historical about naming a library after someone. But changing the name of the library would put the university on the right side of history.
How do Black students at EOU feel about having to use a university library named after someone who received support from the KKK? How do students with a disability feel about having to check out materials from a library named after people who would rather they wouldn’t be born?
Hundreds of locals showed up June 2 in downtown La Grande to add their voices to the Black Lives Matter movement. Students from EOU made up a large contingent of the crowd calling for racial and social justice. Renaming the library would be one more step in that direction.
Whatever powers that be all those years ago that ultimately were responsible for picking the name Pierce for the library knew the history associated with the figures.
The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees knows the history of those figures as well. The board can and should rectify having the library bear the name of racists.
But the board should not try to name the library after someone else. There is nothing wrong with calling it the Eastern Oregon University Library.
