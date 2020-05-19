Oregonians elect politicians to make decisions about the collection of taxes, spending that revenue and policies that shape lives. But perhaps we should be more skeptical when granting politicians the authority to shape voting districts.
A proposed ballot measure takes on that one, aiming to take politicians out of political redistricting. The measure would create a citizen commission to draw the lines. How fair that would be compared to how the state handles redistricting now is the question.
The new census will lead to redrawing of Oregon’s congressional and legislative districts. Legislators in Oregon now redraw those boundaries.
That could be putting the fox in charge of the henhouse — at least that’s what the groups supporting a citizen commission argue.
The measure has the backing of the League of Women Voters of Oregon, Oregon Common Cause, the Independent Party, The Taxpayer Association of Oregon and others.
The measure would amend the Oregon Constitution to establish an independent redistricting commission consisting of 12 Oregonians. They would hold public meetings across the state and draw up the boundaries with the goal of using an open and fair process, respecting communities and having less partisanship and other political manipulations.
The proposal takes substantial steps to keep politicians out of it. People would apply for the commission spots. Basically, paid politicians could not serve on the commission. People who recently ran for such offices also could not, nor could their staff. Likewise, the measure would bar political consultants. An individual who gave more than $2,700 a year to any single candidate also would be out of the mix.
There also are requirements to limit the members from the two largest political parties and include nonaffiliated voters. Administrative law judges would winnow the pool of applicants for commission candidates, who would eventually be chosen by lot. The governor could remove someone from the commission, but only with a two-thirds majority of the Senate.
If you are interested, you should read the full text of the proposal, not just how we or its advocates summarize it. The website is www.peoplenotpoliticiansoregon.com. Supporters are trying to gather enough signatures to get it on the ballot.
Gerrymandering began before it was called gerrymandering, before the country’s independence. It’s the idea of drawing a voting district so it will get a certain kind of candidate elected.
The term gerrymandering comes from an 1812 political cartoon satirizing Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry for signing a bill that established a partisan district resembling the shape of a salamander. The law redrew state senate districts to ensure Gerry’s party — Thomas Jefferson’s Democratic-Republicans — would be strong and John Adams’ and Alexander Hamilton’s Federalists would be weak.
It worked, and one of the districts resembled the shape of a salamander, thus Gerrymander was born.
The U.S. Supreme Court has been reluctant to decide when partisanship goes too far in gerrymandering. It would require two facets difficult for the courts: defining what is fair and divining the future. What’s a clear test for fairness? Fair to whom? Fair to what? As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, choosing one “poses basic questions that are political, not legal.”
The courts also would have to look at a district and somehow know that in the future the outcomes it creates would turn out to be unfair — by some definition. It’s additionally unclear the founders intended judges to decide such things.
These days, leaning on big data, political consultants have more tools than ever to draw up districts to get an outcome they want. And if legislators are making the redistricting decisions, voters can hold them accountable, but that could come after new districts are in effect.
An independent redistricting commission creates a way to try to minimize the influence of some politicians on the process. Commissioners still will have to make choices about defining what is fair. They will have to guess if sticking the lines in one place will produce more “fair” outcomes in the future. We don’t know if the commission would be more fair. It might. But it would get more Oregonians involved in making important decisions about how they are governed.
