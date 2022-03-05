Public distrust of government is a fairly common theme seemingly hardwired into the collective American consciousness.
An often-common complaint among voters is those who we elect to the Congress never get much done or they don’t listen to the real concerns of the people they represent.
True or not, that perspective is often common and that is why when federal lawmakers hold town hall meetings, voter participation is critical.
Next week, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a virtual town hall meeting for Wallowa County residents.
The session is just one of hundreds Merkley has already conducted for Oregon since he was elected to office and local residents who can, should try to listen in on the virtual meeting.
Town hall meetings are one of the best ways for those who we’ve elected to receive input from voters. At town hall sessions, our lawmakers can answer questions directly and explain their policy decisions.
The meetings provide a platform for not only a specific lawmaker but for residents to interact in a meaningful way with the men and women who fashion our nation’s policy in Washington, D.C.
We have all heard the complaints about how government and our elected leaders are out of touch with voters. Most likely we can probably point to a few examples that prove that assertion to be correct.
Yet when a chance is offered to give input, voters shouldn’t let that opportunity to be wasted. That is why attending and participating in a town hall meeting is so important.
Our senators and representatives can best serve us when they understand what issues are paramount for their constituents and when they listen to the voices of those who populate the heartland.
We can’t fault lawmakers — such as Merkley — who schedule such sessions and spend time out of their busy schedules to listen.
By scheduling the town hall meeting, Merkley is sending a fairly clear message that he wants to hear from the voters in Wallowa County.
It could be easy to dismiss a town hall session but we shouldn’t. Each meeting furnishes every one of us a chance to have our voice heard.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.