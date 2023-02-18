Wallowa County residents will get an opportunity to give input about plans for future affordable housing at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Hearts for Health, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise.
Those who can, shouldn’t miss the opportunity.
The grant-funded open house can also be accessed via Zoom.
The session is sponsored by the Enterprise Planning Commission and Housing Needs Analysis Advisory Committee.
The session is important for local residents to attend for a couple of reasons. No. 1, it allows area residents to give input to officials. Whether the input is positive or negative, it is crucial to help officials build a better idea of how community members view this particular issue. Any time voters secure the opportunity to be involved it is good for democracy.
No. 2, the open house will go a long way toward determining what the affordability issues are and how they can be overcome. The meeting is billed as a session where a series of strategies regarding affordable housing in town will be reviewed. That means voters will be able to evaluate a series of choices and provide their opinions about which one is best.
The affordable housing dilemma is one affecting all parts of the state. Developing more affordable housing is a priority for the governor, and it makes a great deal of sense to find a positive and broad-based strategy for the entire state to address the problem.
Rural counties are no exception to the struggle to develop affordable housing alternatives. The problem emerged slowly but eventually cascaded into a crisis. Now many counties and cities across Oregon face an evolving dynamic regarding defining the affordable housing problem and then searching in a proactive way to solve it.
Citizen feedback on such problems has always been crucial. While the government can, and, to some extent, should, spearhead the effort to answer a question such as how to achieve affordable housing, in the end it is up to the people to develop answers.
The problem isn’t going to be an easy fix. There are an array of obstacles in front of any plan to create more affordable housing, but the open house next week, and a similar one last October, are good first steps.
So if you can, plan to attend the open house and give feedback.
