U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden plans to hold a live, online town hall Oct. 2 for residents of Wallowa County and we hope that every voter who can will join in.
We have been fairly consistent over the years regarding how important we believe such town halls are, not only to the specific county they are aimed at but also because the meetings are one of the best ways to interact with our elected representatives.
The town halls have become a staple for elected leaders like Wyden, and the fact they exist is a good sign for democracy.
Now, more than ever, we need more good signs of democracy. As a politically divided nation we must always strive to separate the white noise from the real issues. That act is becoming more difficult with each election cycle.
There is no better example of how much the nation has rolled off the rails than the Jan. 6, 2020, riot in Washington, D.C. A mob of Americans attacked the U.S. Capitol, and we are still reeling from the repercussions of that event.
Many Americans — and Oregonians — feel disconnected from their government, isolated where their concerns, their voices, are not heard.
That’s why town halls such as Wyden’s are so important. Forget for a moment party-line dogma. Yes, Wyden is a Democrat but he is also our representative in the U.S. Senate. Regardless of his party, his role is crucial to all Oregonians, including those of us who live in Eastern Oregon.
Yet Wyden, nor any politician for that matter, can’t be effective without reasonable input from voters. Reasonable input does not include shouting. Screaming at people isn’t productive. What is productive is well-thought-out questions.
Wyden is not without his faults, nor do many Eastern Oregonians agree with his policies. Yet that isn’t the point of the town hall. The point is to give input. To tell your senator what you see as a key issue that needs to be addressed.
It is far easier to sit back and perform Monday-morning quarterbacking duties and criticize. It is easier to fall into dogma when practiced, insightful thought is disregarded.
But that doesn’t help democracy. What does help our form of government is to attend a town hall and give reasonable feedback.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.