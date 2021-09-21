The picture local health care professional Danita Thamert painted in a recent front-page story was a bleak one, yet it was a necessary view, and we hope it sheds more than a little light on the struggle facing the men and women we entrust to care for our community.
It isn’t an easy task. As Thamert related in the story, health care workers are burned out and often — inexplicably — find themselves in the front line of the war between anti-vaxxers and those who oppose mask mandates.
While many of us can debate the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures to address it in a philosophical manner, our health care providers don’t have that luxury. They’re faced with one crisis after another, nearly every day.
The descriptions from Thamert of working with patients who seem to get better, only to die from the virus, were especially disheartening.
The fact is the virus is killing people and it is putting many in the hospital. It isn’t a philosophical concept to our health care professionals. It is a deadly, serious infection that is still here.
We often take our health care workers for granted. We understand on one level that they are trained and prepared to address our medical emergencies and to help us get better. But we really don’t know what they go through. We don’t — and really can’t — understand the toll the COVID-19 virus takes. Many are worn out, suffer from PTSD and are probably discouraged.
We can’t allow those who we depend on the most to fall off the map in terms of recognition. Their job is impossibly difficult, especially now as they struggle to meet the needs of a community that is awash in the virus.
Good debate about political issues is good for democracy. There has been plenty of debate over the virus and the mandates handed down by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. There have been protests too. Those are all actions allowed under our form of government.
Yet, we cannot forget those of us in our community who are on the front lines of this battle. They don’t deserve to be attacked for wearing a mask or to be dismissed. Their job is far more important.
So, if you know a health care worker, tell them that you appreciate what they are doing. You might not agree with the politics of COVID-19, but our health care workers are not part of that equation.
