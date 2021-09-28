Recently, rural fire departments in Imbler, Elgin, La Grande and Joseph received a big boost when they were awarded a $344,000 grant for key equipment in a move that adds to the ability of the emergency services personnel to keep us safe.
The grant, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be used to buy approximately 50 new air packs and 100 new air tanks for firefighters.
The upgrade in gear will replace equipment that is becoming obsolete. The effort was spearheaded by Ken Patterson, a member of the Imbler Rural Fire Department.
Patterson deserves a tremendous amount of credit for developing a plan to acquire the grant. The money also highlights what is a common element to rural communities across the nation: the reliance on volunteer, small fire departments to provide protection.
That is why those who volunteer to serve in such a capacity also deserve a lot of credit and praise.
Taking time to volunteer for anything in our busy lives is asking a lot. We all must face, and overcome, the daily challenges life delivers. Making the decision to slice out a section of time to volunteer — and especially to join a rural fire department — can look like a tall order.
Yet, we are fortunate that there are people who fill out the ranks of small fire departments like the ones that serve rural Northeastern Oregon.
These men and women are indeed extraordinary and that is why they should have the best equipment. The work of such emergency services personnel can often go unsung, until, that is, your home is on fire or we need help.
So that is why the grant for the new equipment is good news for local taxpayers. Anytime public money is spent for public safety it is a good investment. We want our firefighters and police to have the best equipment on the market so when there is a crisis, they are prepared and can react to ensure our safety.
