Oregon’s voter turnout exceeded expectations during the recent gubernatorial primary and that should be good news to all voters.
However, we need to do better.
More than 1 million ballots were cast in the recent primary elections and that shows we, as a state, do care about what our political future will look like, but more voters still need to get involved in every one of the state’s elections.
Democracy is an institution ideally suited for good governance but it can only do so, can only function at its highest level, if those who live under that democracy participate.
Participation in elections — especially off-year presidential contests — never shows a steady line of progress but instead dips and climbs depending on the year, the generation or the major issues of the time.
We as Americans tend to get involved in politics during critical periods of our history and then slowly fade into the background when there doesn’t appear to be a crucial problem to solve or to overcome.
There are probably a host of reasons why voter participation dips and rises, and any one of them could go a long way in explaining the lack of involvement. The advent of social media — where we become more and more isolated into our political silos — certainly hasn’t helped, but all of our woes cannot be laid at the feet of technological advances.
Regardless of the current state of technology, every voter holds a sacred responsibility to become involved with democracy during an election.
The franchise to vote is a hard-earned privilege bestowed upon us by the sacrifice of countless others in our conflicts that trace back more than 200 years. To ignore the benefits of that franchise is to subtly disregard the price so many in our armed forces paid for us to continue to practice democracy.
One vote does matter. So do thousands. One vote can also make a difference.
More people voting in the gubernatorial primaries than expected is excellent news for our democracy at every level. Let’s just hope such commitment to democracy continues.
