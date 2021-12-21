We’re weary of the restrictions, exhausted by the frequent reports and becoming numb to the severe aspects of a disease no one knew about two years ago.
Our fatigue, though, is nothing like that of the hundreds of health care workers in our state who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for almost two years.
And now, we have the omicron variant of the disease, which is coming, and no one can stop it.
Rather than fall into the trap of being jaded by the newest manifestation of the COVID-19 virus, we must take lessons learned over the past year and a half and execute them.
We don’t know a lot about the omicron variant, but what we do know isn’t very encouraging.
Scientists are already alerting the public omicron could become the dominant variant of the infection by late January and trigger a fifth wave of cases.
Evidence at this point seems to show that a two-dose course of vaccines is less effective at preventing a mild infection. However, scientists also believe two doses of the vaccine will offer some protection from a severe case.
What does seem to help? Vaccine boosters. Boosters seem to be much more effective against omicron, and scientists and health authorities are urging people to get them.
We could negate the coming wave of omicron by following health guidelines and getting boosters.
Clearly a choice to get a booster — or to get a first or second dose of the vaccine — is a personal one. We hope that those who are not vaccinated, or are considering a booster, talk with their health care provider and study reputable sources to determine if a vaccine, or booster, is the right choice for them.
At the very least, we are not going to be caught off guard by the arrival of omicron. That is good news. Knowing a crisis is on the horizon is the first step in overcoming it.
We need to be cautious about the onset of omicron but not panicky. We have the resources to defeat this latest round of COVID-19 and we, in Eastern Oregon, are a resilient group that can overcome any crisis.
