La Grande residents have a great opportunity to give feedback soon regarding where a large chunk of federal cash should be spent.
And everyone should take advantage of that opportunity.
The city is set to receive $3 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and officials want input from residents about the influx of funds.
Believe it or not, that’s the easy part. The hard part will be whittling down what is sure to be an array of different places and projects where the money could be of great help.
The other challenge will be collecting enough ideas from the public. As easy as this seems — just think up a good idea and give it to the city — apathy and busy lives can prevent participation.
We hope that isn’t the case. We hope, instead, that the city is inundated with good ideas about where the money can be best spent. Putting together those good ideas though will take some work. The $3 million isn’t going to last forever. That means ideas should be plausible and workable.
The city deserves a great deal of credit on this particular move. City leaders could easily have just announced the money is on the way and then regulated the decisions on it to council meetings.
Yet, city leaders decided they want feedback from the public. Instead of just spending the money, they want residents to get involved and be part of the solution.
City leaders could have taken the easy way out, but they did not. They want all the ideas. They want to seek solutions and create an atmosphere where voters are truly part of the decision-making process.
Now it is up to the voters to come up with some great ideas. We hope every resident takes a little bit of time to think about what project should be funded and why it is important to fund it. The more ideas, really, the better. That way city leaders have an abundance of prospects tinstead of an empty idea cupboard.
La Grande residents should not let this golden opportunity slip by. It is an opportunity that will not be around forever nor come along again any time soon.
