The story is that, in colonial India, the British governor wanted to get rid of the cobras in Delhi. He set a bounty. It was high enough that people started farming cobras to make money.
It’s what people call the cobra effect or perverse incentives. The best plans motivated by the best of intentions can go awry.
One of the best plans with the best of intentions in Oregon is arguably from Gov. Kate Brown.
If Oregon gets it right, the new climate friendly housing and transportation policies for the state ordered by Brown will lead to a much changed state.
More dense housing. More mixed-use development. Taller buildings. More use of bikes, walking and transit. Less parking.
More focus on looking at policies through an equity lens.
State committees are writing the rules and regulations to require those kinds of changes right now.
That may not be the kind of place you dream of living in. But the motivation is to transform the state into something that reduces the impact on climate change, is more equitable and is just a smarter way for people to live and get to and from where they need to go.
A challenge the proposed changes face is creating perverse incentives.
For instance, by compelling larger communities in Oregon, such as the greater Bend area, to adhere to the new policies, will it drive people, businesses and development into areas that don’t face the most demanding requirements?
Think about an example. Larger areas like Bend will, under the proposed rules, be required to focus development in what are called climate friendly areas. That is where 30% of needed housing will need to be built. In Bend, maybe that would be in the city’s core.
Requirements for housing might become more dense than they are now. Rules would discourage the use of the car and encourage the use of bikes, walking and transit.
If Bend wanted to expand its urban growth boundary under the proposed rules, it would need to identify a new climate friendly area within the city’s current limits to meet half of the housing needed. The other half would be allowed in the expansion.
Will people want to live in more concentrated development? Some will. Others may look to move where the limits don’t apply.
Developers may find it easier to build where the requirements may be less stringent. Businesses may want to locate there, too. Smaller communities in Oregon below 10,000 in population or 5,000 in population where the rules will be more flexible may see an influx of growth. That wouldn’t exactly be what Brown intended.
Maybe it will never happen like that.
But how will policymakers design the rules to avoid it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.