Area food banks and pantries need your help now more than ever.
We’ve made it known many times on this page and in this space how critical we believe it is that area food pantries receive support. That’s because we know that the struggle of hunger lingers all through the year.
During the holidays donations to food banks to help those who are less fortunate usually climbs. The season seems to deliver the right kind of sentiments for many of us and we want to help. That’s the good news. The bad news is the need doesn’t end after Christmas.
Rising prices and inflation are not making what is already a serious situation any better. As the cost of food rises, more people have discovered they need the kind of help they probably never imagined they would.
Many, many people across the state and in Eastern Oregon live on the fringe, between the working poor and the middle class. Those individuals are people you know — they are your neighbors and friends. Most likely not one of them ever believed they would be in a position where they look into the pantry and then glance at the checkbook and see they are going to have a real challenge making ends meet.
Is it unfair? Surely. Yet it is the situation many face across our great region.
Sometimes life intervenes to force people to face some unpleasant realities. Maybe a spouse loses a job or suffers a serious injury and is unable to work. Perhaps both parents are working full time but they still don’t make enough to feed their families.
We live in one of the richest nations on earth. We have a bounty of agricultural products available. Every harvest season we can all drive around the valley and view farmers hard at work bringing in wheat, and yet we still deal with a problem of too many people in a food crisis.
The best way to help is to contact your local food bank or pantry and to find out what you as a resident can do. Maybe it is a donation. Maybe it is to deliver some extra food to the pantry.
The struggle against hunger doesn’t end with the holiday season. It continues through spring and into summer and the fall. So, if you can help out, contact your local food bank or pantry. Working together we can help those who are less fortunate.
