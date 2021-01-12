As your constituent, it is my duty to call for your immediate resignation as Representative of Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District due to your actions Jan. 6 and 7 in the U.S. Capitol.
In the course of your official duties, you objected to the certification of electors certified by the state of Pennsylvania in November’s presidential election. You made this objection on grounds of “observed irregularities” in this election. At the time you made these objections, you were clearly aware that claims of these “irregularities” formed the basis of the grievances resulting in the armed occupation of the U.S. Capitol grounds some 12 hours prior by citizens proclaiming intent to overturn the results of that election.
If you believe the accuracy of these claims, your inaction betrays your oath of office by failing to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” You were present in the Capitol and as such had every opportunity to join this occupation, yet you chose instead to remain hidden away and allow others to put themselves in harm’s way, both for their beliefs and for your own protection. In this case, you would prove a coward.
On the other hand, if you do not in fact believe the veracity of the claims behind your objection, you have betrayed your oath of office, again by failing to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. You were aware these claims formed the basis of the events at the Capitol mere hours prior yet you chose to repeat these claims in that same Capitol with evident disregard for the clear and present dangers to the very foundations of our democracy. Political posturing in the aim of securing support is an omnipresent facet of our democracy, yet never has it been more clearly neither the time nor the place. In this case, you would prove a domestic enemy of the Constitution.
The people of Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District deserve and demand as our representative someone who is neither a coward nor an enemy to the nation. We expect your resignation forthwith.
Roger Barnes
La Grande
