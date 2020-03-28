Citizens of Union County, I urge you to go about choosing who to vote for as if you own your own company and you are trying to hire someone to manage it for you. I'm certain your company will do best with someone who will mentor your employees, lead them by example and ensure they produce the best possible product for your customers. Hire someone who knows the ins and outs of the business and who has been there and done that. So, if the sheriff's office is your company, take the time to research the person applying for this very important job. After all, whomever is chosen, will be working for you.
Each candidate published an announcement when he decided to run for sheriff, and each has a Facebook page with a great deal of information available. They are also expected to have a candidate statement in the voter's pamphlet. Treat these items like the candidates' resumes. When you do, you will find that Bill Miller is the only logical choice.
Bill's vast knowledge and experience in corrections, patrol, drug task force, swat, major crimes, parole and probation, and internal investigations make him the most well rounded and best choice in this race. In his 20-plus years in law enforcement, he spent five years on the sheriff's command staff as a detective sergeant. Bill has received many commendations and endorsements that are testaments to his diligence and dedication to public service and law enforcement. Not only that, he is also a veteran and a graduate of Eastern Oregon University. You won't find anyone more capable of leading the Union County Sheriff's Office than Bill Miller. Bill is the right choice for Union County.
JoJean Nelson
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.