The Jan. 14 editorial (“Community input is key piece of democracy”) about the value of voter input in a democracy is well taken; here are more examples of other valuable interactions between residents and government.
First, roadblocks to becoming a voter and retaining that right (where legal) should be minimized. Second, the ability to cast a vote should be maximized, subject to measures to detect and reduce actual incidents of voting violations.
Third, a functioning democracy depends on the losers as much as the winners. In the absence of accurately documented issues of significant voting problems, we can reasonably demand that the losing side peacefully accept the loss. As the authority of government officials comes from constitutions, it is these constitutions that ultimately justify the obligation of government to enforce these measures, not discredited legal theories about state Legislatures being able to disregard them as they see fit.
Reality and truth matter a great deal here, or much is lost, and they both matter more than disinformation and conspiracy theories no matter how widespread or fervently believed they are. What we've seen too often are purges of voter rolls that offer neither transparency nor accuracy, and restrictions in the available time, places and manner of voting that, as one North Carolina court held, targeted typically Democratic voting groups “with almost surgical precision.” After the 2020 election the unsubstantiated GOP allegations were so numerous and absurd they wouldn't be believable in a fiction novel.
Several polls from late 2022 report 60-70% of Republicans mistakenly believe Trump won in 2020. The attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, was a direct and predictable result of GOP election-related speech and behavior as amplified in the right-wing media echo chamber. Over the last several years the directors of the FBI, the National Center for Counterterrorism and the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security testified that domestic terrorism, especially white supremacist and anti-government violence, is the most persistent and lethal terrorist threat to U.S. democracy. The continuing stream of convictions from the Jan. 6 investigation demonstrate that the guilty aren’t part of some noble cause; they’re just thugs with guns.
Chris Esposito
La Grande
