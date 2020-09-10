Black Lives Matter is a phrase that rubs some folks the wrong way. The response is often All Lives Matter and, locally, an All Lives Matter billboard.
Black Lives Matter attempts to raise awareness of a long history of killing and devaluing the lives of Black people, from slavery to lynching to you-can't-vote to terrible schools to don't-use-white-drinking-fountains to don't-touch-a-white to redlining real estate to job discrimination to biased imprisonment to immoral harassment and killing by police.
Yet Black Lives Matter still bugs some people who say we shouldn't single out Black people: "What about white lives? BLM is just not right! A phrase so exclusive of most people is plain wrong!"
For those who feel this way, I recommend you never say "God Bless America again" — it obviously singles out a certain people. What about Canada? What about Norway? What about Botswana? Why exclude most of the good, God-fearing people throughout the world? That's just not right! A phrase so exclusive of most people is plain wrong!
If you wish to request a blessing from God, I recommend Tiny Tim — "God bless us, every one."
Charles Jones
La Grande
